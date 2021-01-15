Is Mom new tonight on CBS? The complicated season 8 schedule







Is Mom new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to do our part to answer that question — but then also look ahead to the future.

The first thing that we need to do here, though, is get some of the worst news out of the way right now: There is no new Mom episode coming to the network tonight. As for the reason why, it’s got everything to do with a complicated scheduling pattern mapped out by the show. We imagine that this is a way in order to ensure that they have episodes saved for down the road, which is especially important given that there have been so many production shutdowns due to the pandemic in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know already, Mom will return to CBS next week with a new installment — you can see at least a few more details all about that below.

“Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick” – Bonnie and the ladies indulge Jill when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy (Will Sasso) back on track, on MOM, Thursday, Jan. 21 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, we really hope that you do enjoy this episode of Mom when it is on — after all, you’ll be waiting for a while after the fact to see it return to the air. There is no new episode on January 28 or the week after, as of this writing. It’s always possible that could change moving forward, but is that something you really want to bank on at this given moment in time? Rest assured we’ll have updates as they come, but for now, we’d just say to prepare yourself for a lot of comedy even with all of the hiatuses in the near future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mom right now

What do you want to see on Mom season 8 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the attached comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







