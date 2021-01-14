Lucifer season 6 episode 9 title clue: Why this one’s so important…







While we wait for Lucifer season 5 to resume airing on Netflix, we of course still have a lot to look forward to with season 6! This is the final season, and its ten episodes are meant to establish a great deal of closure tied to Tom Ellis and the rest of the cast.

Throughout the past several weeks, the official writers room has been kind enough to share episode titles and various clues. What’s great about that is rather simple: It gives you a slight sense of what is coming up, while at the same time raising more questions. There are no huge spoilers in here, so you don’t have anything to worry about in that department.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the latest title clue for episode 9 via Twitter. The writers haven’t given away much other than **o****, *******. We’ve got two words, with the comma suggesting that this could be some sort of command or statement said to a specific person. It’s possible that the first word is “Goodbye,” but you could say the same thing about the second word. There are also a few characters on the show that have seven letters in their name — take Lucifer himself, for example, or Michael. The title could prove to be a little bit silly and this is all a mislead.

In the end, though, we think that the name here is pretty significant, given the fact that episode 9 is the penultimate one for the whole series. After this, there’s only one left — so yea, things are going to get emotional.

What do you think is going on here with the Lucifer season 6 episode 9 title?

The writer of #Lucifer 609 says you’re all too good at figuring out title clues, so he’s leaving you very little: **o****, ******* Think it’s impossible? The best Detectives will figure it out using ALL the clues. If you just can't see it, BONUS POINTS for the FUNNIEST guess 🤡 — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 14, 2021

