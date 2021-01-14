





Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We’ve got an answer to that question within, plus also a way to check out the cast away from the show.

Let’s go ahead now and get some of the bad news out of the way: After all, there is no new episode tonight — or until the series comes back in March. For the time being, we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that the long-term plans for the show are going to be changing in terms of a return date. It’s a long time to wait, but the writers are working to craft stories that will make it very much worth your while.

For more discussion on Grey’s Anatomy in video form, check out the latest below! Once you do, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and view our show playlist.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, we should note that there is a special Grey’s Anatomy event coming to Stars In the House tonight benefiting The Actors Fund. You can get more information about it over here, and you should know in advance that Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood, Greg Germann, Anthony Hill, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kevin McKidd, James Pickens Jr., Kim Raver, and Chandra Wilson are all going to be involved. Basically, this event represents a chance to see the majority of the cast chatting with each other and moderators — and it is all in support of a great cause. Maybe there will be at least a few teases for what’s coming up in there.

As for when we expect a lot more when it comes to firm details on the future of Grey’s Anatomy, we imagine that come the middle of February, details will be out there. We know that there’s really no reason for the producers to rush anything along here, mostly due to how long we’re going to be waiting and you still want there to be buzz come March.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy when the show returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Normally we just have one doctor on our show…but tonight, we’re welcoming a whole slew of them from Grey + Sloan Memorial! We are thrilled to welcome the cast of GREY’S ANATOMY tonight at 8:00pm on https://t.co/M99GVJ7JrO! pic.twitter.com/UmkTDQqNcB — Stars In the House (@StarsInTheHouse) January 14, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







