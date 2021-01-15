Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 6 spoilers: Wentworth Miller returns







Following tonight’s new episode of Law & Order: SVU, the NBC show will be venturing in another direction for “The Long Arm of the Witness.” This is an episode where a judge may be the central adversary of Carisi and the SVU team, as opposed to the defendant choosing to represent himself in a case.

We’ve all seen multiple instances of Benson and company taking on powerful opponents, whether it be celebrities, billionaires, or politicians. But what makes a judge different? It’s that often, they can be beyond reproach. If you suspect that something is off about them, you have to make absolute certain. Otherwise, you are setting yourself up for some catastrophic problems.

For a few more specifics, including a rather impressive array of guest stars, check out the full SVU season 22 episode 6 synopsis below:

01/21/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi takes on a powerful judge when he inexplicably dismisses the rape case of a university student. Guest starring Wentworth Miller, Elizabeth Marvel and Josh Stamberg. TV-14

We’re always going to be happy to see Miller back on SVU, especially since his appearances have been fairly limited and this is actually the first time he’s come back as a role he previously played. Marvel, meanwhile, has not appeared on the show in years but we also know her fondly from her time on Homeland.

Will there be any remnants from tonight’s episode in “The Long Arm of the Witness”? We imagine that the Kat / Carisi dynamic could be interesting to explore. She feels as though he didn’t do nearly enough in order to help Kendra, whereas he claimed he did what he could to get justice under the law. There’s no guarantee this tension will be revisited, but it is certainly worth watching out for.

