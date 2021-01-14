Succession season 3 spoilers: A brand-new batch of casting news







We’ve been waiting a long time in order to check out Succession season 3 on the air, and now, we’ve got the latest dose of casting news. While it’s not the equivalent of a full trailer, it at least gives you something more to look forward to.

Before we dive into this, here’s quick note that all of the following casting information comes courtesy of Variety.

Sanaa Lathan – The actress, best known for The Affair as well as Shots Fired, is going to be playing a “well-connected New York lawyer” by the name of Lisa Arthur. Based on what we’ve seen from some of the characters in the world of Succession, odds are that this family is in desperate need of some representation.

Linda Emond – Meanwhile, the Lodge 49 alum has an important role of a senior White House aide named Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven. We know that business and politics do have a tendency to collide, so we can’t say that we’re that shocked.

Jihae – Finally, the South Korean singer and actress has a role of Berry Schneider, who is a high-powered PR consultant. Once again, the sort of thing that makes sense in this world. These are characters who are constantly in need of some sort of spin.

Our hope is that Succession season 3 will premiere at some point a little bit later this year. We’re sure that there is going to be more in the way of casting news and other insight shared long before that. We certainly hope so, given the fact that this is one of HBO’s most-popular shows and in general, we do think that it is very much on the rise. Its popularity is probably only going to expand in the weeks ahead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3 moving forward?

What do you think about the latest batch of casting news? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







