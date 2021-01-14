Animal Kingdom renewed for season 6, will be final season







There’s some good news and bad news right now when it comes to Animal Kingdom on TNT. Where do we begin?

Well, let’s start with the good: The drama will be back on the air this summer. That is a long time to wait, especially since season 5 wrapped production late last year. Nonetheless, it is nice to at least have some more clarification after months and months of wondering.

For those wanting a few more details, here’s a part of the logline setting the stage for what’s to come:

“[The Cody family] still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.”

In a way, season 5 is going to be both a look at the present and a further dive into the Smurf origin story — it’s got a lot to take on, but we’re excited about it nonetheless.

Now, let’s also take a look quickly at some of the bad news: According to Deadline, the show is going to be ending after season 6. The renewal was confirmed today, with the objective being that the cast and crew will return next month to start production. This this will allow the series to have a proper conclusion and we suppose that in a way, it’s at least nice to know that we’re going to have that after such a long journey.

