NCIS season 18 reportedly resumes filming after production shutdown







As many people out in the Los Angeles area know, this has been a very difficult past several weeks. As cases spike amidst the global pandemic, many major television productions opted to press pause. Some still are currently stalled out.

Yet, there are a handful of series that have already started to find their way back to work — and as you would have guessed from the title, NCIS is one of them. The Hollywood Reporter claims that the Mark Harmon series, plus the NCIS: Los Angeles and other CBS shows like All Rise, SEAL Team, and Bob Hearts Abishola, are all back to work. Hopefully, they will be able to continue to stay at work over the next several weeks amidst what is such a delicate time in Southern California.

For those who are not aware, shows like NCIS adhere to a very strict protocol that includes frequent testing, breaking up the crew into separate zones, social distancing, and also ensuring that only the most essential people are on set at any given point. It is ultimately a village environment where everyone works to contribute to the greater good. Their careers in some ways depend on it, since production shutdowns can severely hamper the industry and also cause more crises in public health. Safety has to continue to be the top priority for everyone involved.

As of right now, the production shutdown has not impacted any NCIS air dates. We know that the series is returning on Tuesday with a pair of episodes and beyond that, there’s another installment airing closer to the end of the month.

