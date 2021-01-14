Your Honor episode 7 spoilers: Is Adam’s secret going to come out?







Are you prepared to check out Your Honor episode 7 on Showtime this weekend? We think there’s going to be a lot of exciting stuff coming … or at least exciting to us. We’re sure that Michael and Adam probably don’t feel the same way.

For Michael, just think of everything that he went through in order to ensure that he could get all of the information on the blackmail in this past episode … and then also the gunshot that he heard at the tail end of it. Meanwhile, also think about the secret that Adam has been carrying for most of the season — because he is so young, he’s very-much vulnerable to having that come out in a wide array of particularly-shocking forms.

Want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead? We suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Your Honor episode 7 synopsis:

Michael’s solution to his blackmail problem unearths deeper troubles. Eugene finds family in Big Mo’s crew. Adam’s secret is threatened to be outed by a problematic relationship.

We have a few more episodes after we get to the end of this one, so we wouldn’t firmly say that we’re moving into home-stretch territory for Your Honor as of yet. With that being said, it is abundantly clear that the stakes are rising to new levels and you have to prepare for drama coming at you in just about every direction.

One of the biggest things we’re curious about, aside from Adam’s case, is just whether or not Michael will be able to find himself with any respectability left by the end of all of this. He’s a desperate man, and what we’re starting to see is how quickly things can fall apart for a guy who started the series with virtually everything.

