The Flash season 7 spoilers: Shadowhunters alum to play Chillblaine







We know that The Flash season 7 isn’t premiering until February and because of that, the producers have been slow to release info.

With that being said, we do have a few more details to share now when it comes to casting! According to a new report from TVLine, Jon Cor (best known as Hodge Starkweather from Shadowhunters) is going to be appearing on The CW series in the role of Mark Stevens a.k.a. Chillblaine. For a few more official details, check out the official description below:

Scientist Mark Stevens is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. But when he’s not breaking into corporate safes, he’s busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he’ll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine.

The obvious comparisons between this character and Captain Cold are here, but since that character is gone and we don’t see Wentworth Miller returning soon, this could be a chance for the show to mix things up a little bit. The aforementioned site notes that while this character has some connections to Golden Glider in the comics, there is no word at present that Peyton List is going to be returning as that character on the show. We haven’t seen Leonard Snart’s sister on The Flash in years, which is a shame since some of her scenes with Cisco were awfully fun.

As we enter The Flash season 7, we know that the first order of business is going to be taking care of Eva a.k.a. the show’s new Mirror Master. After that, we know that the real Godspeed will have a major role to play and there are some other assorted villains from the past that could turn up. We have a hard time thinking, after all, that we’re fully done with Reverse-Flash.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Flash right away

What do you want to see from Chillblaine on The Flash season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also keep coming back to get some other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







