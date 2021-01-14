Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD? Is Upton taking the FBI job?







Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD due to a big change in Hailey Upton’s career? That is the question that tonight’s episode could answer.

Odds are, you’ve seen some of the promos already, ones that promise that the Upton character will take a long look as to whether or not she should take the gig at the FBI. We don’t think that there is an easy answer to this question, given that it’s likely a more prestigious position if she takes it. Think in terms of a higher profile, more pay, and a chance to take on some of the most dangerous criminals in the country.

So what does Upton have to think about here? There are likely a few different considerations that could keep her in the Windy City. For starters, she loves the job that she has, and she certainly has shown that she’s good at it. It’s also where most of the people she cares about are — home is where the heart is, right?

Then, there is also the Jay Halstead of it all. We know that there are feelings there, and that has been obvious for some time. The big question that has come in amidst all of this is whether or not he would act on those feelings, or whether she would choose to make the move herself. This could be a key factor in the decision that she makes tonight.

Of course, we can’t give you a clear answer as to whether or not Spiridakos is leaving the show tonight. With that being said, though, we hope to have a clearer answer a little bit later! Come back to this article over the course of the episode tonight, as we’ll be able to (hopefully) give you a clearer sense of Upton’s future — both in terms of her career status and her personal life.

Update: As it turns out, Upton isn’t going anywhere! At the end of the episode, she decided to stay in Chicago … and we’re sure that her relationship with Jay played a role. Remember that the two kissed in the closing minutes! She’s got more reasons to stay in the Windy City than ever…

What do you want to see when it comes to Upton on Chicago PD season 8 coming up?

