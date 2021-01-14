





Entering tonight’s SEAL Team season 4 winter premiere, the status of Ray Perry was of course the primary story of note. That, of course, also ties into Neil Brown Jr.’s future on the show.

We’ve already seen Ray go through a lot in order to survive, and kudos to the writers already for the bravery to extend this past a single episode. That isn’t the sort of story that a lot of other shows would extend for that long, but SEAL Team has shown its ability to sustain stories over arcs in a unique way. We’re glad that this is still going entering tonight’s episode.

Of course, as of this very moment we can’t guarantee that Ray will live or die in tonight’s episode. We just hope that we have a chance to get some answers within this episode, and what we’ll do within this article is simple: Give you updates the moment that we have them. For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Ray’s former brothers at Bravo are going to find a way to make it through this episode — while tracking down Ray at the same time.

If you need a quick refresher on all of the details entering “The Carrot or the Stick,” or suggestion is to view the synopsis, or watch some of the sneak peeks below:

“The Carrot or The Stick” – With no leads on Ray’s whereabouts, Jason pushes Bravo team to extreme lengths and considers crossing a dangerous line to help locate their missing brother. Meanwhile, Ray tries to survive captivity, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Jan. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Here’s your update… The good news is that once more, Ray is NOT dead. However, the bad news is that the character still isn’t back with everyone at his team. As a matter of fact, he’s now off on a boat in the water. This is far from good. How is the team meant to find him now?

What do you want to see happen with the Ray character next on SEAL Team?

