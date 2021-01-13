Bachelor in Paradise 2021: Will a new season happen?







We are now in the midst of a new season of The Bachelor, and we know that after the fact, another season of The Bachelorette is also coming.

So what lies ahead on the other side of both of these? Think along the lines of a new season of Bachelor in Paradise, which we haven’t seen on the air in some time. There was no season of the show last year due to the global health crisis, but it does seem as though ABC is working to make something work this time around. There’s no set location for it yet, and it could be time before further details are out. Yet, there is a reason for hope. We wonder if a vaccine could be out for everyone by the time the show would film in late spring, but time will tell on that.

Here is at least what we can say for the time being. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here is some of what ABC Entertainment senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late-night programming Rob Mills had to say:

“We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make ‘Paradise’ work … Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that ‘Paradise’ is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still to early to tell.”

We also do wonder about the future of another franchise show in Bachelor Winter Games, but it’s probably going to take a little while in order to figure that out. It’s hard to fathom a Summer Games this year given the complications of international travel right now.

Do you want to see a Bachelor in Paradise season at some point in 2021?

