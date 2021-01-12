The Bachelor spoilers: Serena Pitt has her moment with Matt James







Entering The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC next week, the first order of business will be checking in on Sarah. Is she okay after the events of this past episode? It goes without saying that we’ll get an answer on that, and then also some further insight on contestant Serena Pitt.

Is Serena P. going to have a one-on-one date? It certainly sounds like it, per the synopsis coming your way via ABC:

Sarah is at the center of an emotional firestorm that envelops Matt and the other women as the rose ceremony continues. A steamy group date, featuring Bachelor Nation favorite Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, offers the women a chance to write their own hot love scenes with Matt and read them to him in front of a live audience. Serena P. finds out if her initial feelings for Matt could develop into something more serious. And even though his journey just started, Matt’s biggest fear comes to pass, leaving him devastated.

We can’t really say we’re altogether surprised that we’re going to be seeing Ashley I. serving as a part of the season. She has become quite the ambassador for Bachelor Nation over the years, and we also do think that in general, this is a season that will rely a lot on alumni involvement. It may be hard to get other alumni on board when you think about the quarantine period required to serve as a part of this experience.

What do you want to see for Serena and Matt on The Bachelor episode 3?

