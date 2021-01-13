Everyone is Doing Great season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?







Following today’s big launch on Hulu, is there a chance for an Everyone is Doing Great season 2 renewal? Is that something to realistically have hope for? Within this piece, we’re happy to do our part in order to break some of that down.

Let’s start things off with this: At the moment, there is no official word as to whether or not Everyone is Doing Great will be coming back for another season. Are we hopeful that it can happen? Sure, but it’s going to be up to what Hulu wants when the dust settles. This show had a long road to getting on the streaming service, as early episodes first debuted years ago back during the ATX Television Festival in 2018.

For those unfamiliar with the show, One Tree Hill alum James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti star as two actors who, following the success of their vampire-themed TV show, find a way to navigate Hollywood and figure out what’s next for their careers. It’s a wonderfully-meta comedy, and we’re sure that there are going to be all sort of gifts in here for longtime One Tree Hill fans.

What we can tell you for the time being is that these two, who also created the series, are more than open to keeping it going. They’d also love to throw more cameos your way. Here is some of what Lafferty had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“There’s a lot of people from One Tree Hill that we could see ending up in our show, and we would love to have them … The best is yet to come for this story.”

Typically, we hear about the future of shows on Hulu within a few months after they premiere. There is a complicated equation that helps to further gauge what they will want to do — it depends heavily on overall viewership, plus the retention of it from start to finish. Basically, they want to know that people will continue to watch if they give the show more episodes.

