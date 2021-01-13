The Expanse season 5 episode 8 preview: What is Naomi’s next move?







As we prepare for The Expanse season 5 episode 8, we have to anticipate something big is coming around the corner — especially for Naomi. After all, this week’s episode revolved heavily around the character, as we saw her relationship with Filip play out in a greater way before Marco put his latest plan in action. In trying to use her as bait, we were reminded of just how terrible the guy truly is.

Yet, we’ve also learned now of how sharp of a character Naomi is, as well. She hatched a plan of her own, one that did lead to a casualty (Cyn) and then also Naomi potentially being able to convince others that she took her own life. Basically, she may have bought herself a little bit more time. If she can figure out a way to reunite with some of her Roci crew, they may be more prepared than ever to take somewhat of a stand. We certainly feel for her — most of episode 7 was about the justification of her departure, in addition to just how hard Marco was working in order to manipulate his son.

With that being said, it still doesn’t feel like a full-on reunion is imminent, largely since we’ve seen Alex, Holden, and Amos do their own thing for much of the season. They’ve also had some specific priorities, with Holden’s team doing what they can to take out the protomolecule once and for all.

In the end, we know that episode 7 was a little slow-moving at times when it comes to some of the non-Naomi storylines — but, it was essential. We got enough updates on the other characters to be viable, and we needed to understand even more who Marco really is as a villain. If anyone knows how to defeat him, it should be Naomi … and it almost feels like the smaller amount of action this time (save for a Roci sequence) is the calm before a rather-big storm.

