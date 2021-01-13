Is Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC?







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Med and Chicago PD to go alongside it? Consider this article your source for info, as we try to clear up what has certainly been a rather confusing past week or so.

Let’s start things off with all of the good news: As of right now, the plan is for there to be new episodes of all three One Chicago shows airing on the network. We know that originally, these episodes were set to air last week before the events at the United States Capitol. That delay has led to some changes for the One Chicago schedules across the board. Following these episodes, we’re going to be waiting now until January 27 to see what’s next, as January 20 is being saved now for coverage of the inauguration.

If there is a silver lining to some of the recent delays for the three Chicago shows, it has a lot to do with the schedule down the road. Fewer episodes right now means that there could be more episodes later on this year — given that all three of these shows have smaller-than-usual episode orders due to the pandemic, we’ll be happy to have a solid block of however many episodes we can later. Once we get into February, there’s also going to be very little reason for further preemptions. The political headlines will likely be slowing down and, to go along with that, there are fewer reasons for NBC to put these shows into repeats. It just makes sense for them to try to get the best ratings that they can, especially when it comes to the upcoming February sweeps.

Rest assured, we’re going to be back later to bring you more news on all of these One Chicago shows, including some postmortem interviews. Stay tuned…

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD as we move forward?

