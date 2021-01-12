Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Bad dreams







Want to get a larger sense of what’s ahead on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 3? For Zoey, it’s far from sunshine and rainbows. The title for this hour is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Dreams,” and that very thing is going to be at the center of what’s going on in the story. Zoey’s being haunted — so what sort of impact will that have on her life? It could tie into some of the central themes of this season (including grief), or it could push the story ahead in some different, unexpected directions.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about it, be sure to check out the full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 3 synopsis:

01/19/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Zoey is haunted by bad dreams that start to affect her personal life. Jenna helps Maggie find her creative spark again. TV-14

One of the things about this show is that it really is about the emotional journey, even if there is a lot of fun and musical numbers along the way. While we’re a little bit into the season now, remember that Zoey is still finding her new identity — whether it be with her job, her relationships, her family, or with this particular gift that she has, Jane Levy’s character is still discovering who she is. These are changes to her life that do not come about immediately. It takes time and patience to figure out next steps, and hopefully, these dreams don’t end up standing in her way. We want the best for Zoey, as does probably everyone who watches the show out there.

