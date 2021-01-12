





Is FBI new tonight on CBS, and are you eager to finally get some more details on the future of the show? Trust us — we’re right there with you!

For whatever reason, though, the network seems to be super-coy when it comes to looking at details surrounding the long-term future of the series. There is no new episode tonight, and we also know that there is no new episode next week, either. Why is that? It’s all due to the fact that there are two episodes of NCIS coming on January 19, and then after that an episode of FBI: Most Wanted. FBI proper is coming on the air on Sunday, January 24 for a special episode after NFL football. The installment is currently slated to begin at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, but remember that this could very well change depending on how late the game runs.

The question mark right now is why CBS isn’t sharing much insight on this special FBI episode, given that there is no title or synopsis out there. Is it because there’s some big surprise in it, or they just haven’t gotten around to craft a proper release for it yet? It’s a little interesting just because there are no new episodes coming between now and then; it’s not like there is something that could constitute a big spoiler that nobody can know about at the moment.

Anyhow, we do anticipate some substantial promos coming out next week, even if there is no new episode leading up to the 24th. It just makes too much sense for CBS to push for this to get big ratings; it would make no sense otherwise for them to give it a fantastic spot after an NFL game.

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI moving forward?

