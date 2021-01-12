Jeopardy!: NFL star Aaron Rodgers to serve as guest host







Jeopardy! on Monday kicked off its first round of shows featuring guest hosts with Ken Jennings taking on the role. We’ve heard stories suggesting that Katie Couric has the role soon and now, we’re hearing that none other than Aaron Rodgers has the gig as well!

Speaking with Pat McAfee in a new interview (see below), the Green Bay Packers star made it clear that he will have the role at some point in the near future. There are no specifics on the scheduling here, and that’s where things get tricky. Given that Aaron is currently still a part of the NFL playoffs, we don’t know when he’d have time to film anytime soon — if he makes it to the Super Bowl, he wouldn’t be available until mid-February at the earliest.

Before anyone starts to speculate too heavily on the subject, we don’t think that Rodgers is a serious candidate to be a full-time host. The producers have already said that not all of these guest hosts are in consideration; some of them are just famous people who want to celebrate the show and honor Alex. Rodgers is an MVP-caliber quarterback who is currently showing no sign of retiring in the near future.

Rodgers famously appeared back on Celebrity Jeopardy many years ago and performed extremely well opposite Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary and astronaut (and now Senator) Mark Kelly. He has expressed his fondness for the show and Trebek many times over the years, so we imagine that hosting is a huge honor for him — it could also be a way for him to test the waters of what he’d like to do after his playing career is eventually over. Like we said, though, we don’t anticipate that this is going to happen in the immediate future.

