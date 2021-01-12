The Resident season 4 episode count revealed; future for Conrad, Nic







There are a couple of stories related to The Resident season 4 worth discussing today, but let’s start with the episode count! Typically, it’s a little bit easier to define a show in terms of precise episode counts, but we are living in far from ordinary times. There are so many parameters that now go into how many episodes a show can do, given that networks want to be able to air finales in May.

In a new interview with The Wrap, it was 100% confirmed by executive producer Andrew Chapman that this current season premiering tonight will have 14 episodes total — it certainly starts with a look at the global pandemic, but after that we will start to see other stories trickle in. Conrad and Nic are getting married, and in general, it seems like one of the things that we’re going to be getting here is an element of relationship stability for the two of them. Here is what Chapman had to say on that subject:

“We figured that it would kind of be a breath of fresh air to allow Nic and Conrad to get together, love each other and to not play the slightly — this is no offense to other shows — but a little bit of the jump-the-shark of ‘Let’s find another problem for their relationship so they can break up again!’ We were like, no, how about this: how about we have a man and a woman who treat each other as equals, who respect what each other does, who love each other and honor each other and let’s see what that relationship looks like in a work environment. And in a work environment with incredible life-or-death stakes every episode. So I think what we did — and again, very consciously — for this season is Nic and Conrad are together, they love each other, they have each other’s back, they are always honoring each other and we’re going to save the up-and-down soap for other characters.”

Some of those characters could include Mina and AJ, who have been in the midst of their own will-they-or-won’t-they story for a while. Meanwhile, Dr. Bell will take a long look at his past, and we’ll see some new, important characters start to emerge over time.

