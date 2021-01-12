Batwoman season 2 spoilers: Black Mask will be a Big Bad







For those wondering how much Batwoman season 2 is going to dive into established DC lore, we have even more good news today.

Odds are, you’ve heard already that Safiyah is going to be one of the major villains for this upcoming season. With that being said, she’s far from the only one. There’s another Big Bad who will be surfacing later on this season in Black Mask. The name may be familiar to many of you, but there could be more depth to the role here than you’ve seen in the past.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Caroline Dries had to say on this subject:

“We have a couple big bads this season … One, [who] we teed up midway through last season, is this woman Safiyah, and she’s sort of Alice’s Achilles’ Heel. And ultimately yes with the False Face Society, we will see the leader of this gang as Black Mask later on in the season.”

So clearly, the writers are going to take their time in order to properly introduce this character. It remains to be seen who will be cast as Black Mask, but we’re sure that we will hear about it in due time.

By and large, we know that the early part of the story is going to be about getting to know Ryan Wilder, otherwise known as the new Batwoman. We’ll understand more of who she is and what the Batsuit eventually means to her. She is going to take on threats, but in a very different way than we’ve seen from Kate Kane.

Of course, with all of this discussion on Safiyah and Black Mask, remember that Alice isn’t going anywhere in the near future.

