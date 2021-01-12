





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Given that we are now two weeks into the month of January, the demand for more is going to get there.

Want to score some other news on NCIS in video form? Then check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist for ongoing coverage.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to be at a point where we get a new episode tonight. Luckily, there is at least a silver lining: This is the final week of the show’s extended hiatus, and there will be three episodes over the next two weeks. Will that be enough to make up for some of the time off? We like to at least think so.

Given that this is the final week of the hiatus, the best thing that we can do is start handing out all sorts of details for what’s coming up. If you haven’t seen the synopses already, just take a look.

Season 18 episode 4 – “Sunburn” – McGee and his wife Delilah’s (Margo Harshman) Bahamian vacation turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking of a dead escape room manager has ties to the island. Also, Gibbs fears the worst when his search for Fornell leads to blood, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

Season 18 episode 5 – “Head of the Snake” – Gibbs and Fornell’s crusade to find the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s daughter Emily’s overdose comes to a climax. Also, Gibbs and Vance finally let the team in on a case that has dangerous implications, on NCIS, at a special time, Tuesday, Jan. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 18 episode 6 – “1mm” – Following a tip about smuggled weapons, Bishop and Torres engage in a shootout in a former sheriff’s residence that’s now a historical site, only to find themselves locked in abandoned jail cells there, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Clearly, there is a lot to look forward to — not just for one character, but for a good percentage of the cast! Slowly and surely, the series is inching closer to the present.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 as the show progresses?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







