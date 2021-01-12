Grown-ish season 3 episode 9 trailer: What’s next for Zoey?







It has been a long time coming, but Grown-ish season 3 episode 9 is finally poised to arrive on Freeform starting next week! It’s a chance to pick up where the first half of the season left off, and we’re also going to have a chance to see Zoey in a very new world. She’s diving into the style world like never before, and working with some big names in the process.

Yet, is it exactly what it seems? Is she really going to find that she’s made a mistake? These are questions that are going to play out over the course of the upcoming episodes. The trailer below focuses more on the upbeat parts of her new job, but also reminds you that the show isn’t moving away from Cal U altogether. We’ll still see Zoey interact with those characters, and also Jazz struggle with being away from Doug and wanting things to change. There are also some very important moments ahead for Nomi ahead when it comes to her being a new mom.

Ultimately, Grown-ish is wasting almost no time at all reminding you of the show that it is — it’s going to bring comedy and a chance to get away from the rest of the world. It will touch on things that are important, but also bring you in to some familiar characters and stories.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grown-ish season 3 premiere synopsis, in the event you want more news on what lies ahead:

After dropping out of Cal U and diving into her dream job, Zoey balances the demands of her work life and her personal life while on tour with Joey BADA$$. Jazz and Doug struggle with the rules of their relationship “pause.”

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grown-ish right now

What do you most want to see on Grown-ish season 3 based on this trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







