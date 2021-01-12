Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2 spoilers: The story of … an exorcism?







As you prepare for Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2 arriving on Fox next week, there is some extremely crazy stuff to come. How so? Think in terms of a case involving a potential exorcism. This is one of the things that the show is going to really push to deliver this season: Reasons to make you freak out, and also reasons for the writers to push the envelope and be different than anything you’ve seen before.

Of course, to go along with some of the creepy/crazy stuff in this episode, there’s of course also going to be some important personal stuff as well. Think in terms of more from Ainsley following what happened in the season 1 finale, but then also some more important stuff for Martin behind bars.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2 synopsis with additional news on what lies ahead:

When a priest is found murdered in his place of worship, Bright grapples with its effect on his own trauma. Martin, trying to help with the case, consults his fellow inmate, Friar Pete (guest star Christian Borle), whom he learns is keeping a secret of his own. Meanwhile, Ainsley grows worried that Jessica is keeping something from her regarding her relationship with Gil. And Dani, Gil and Malcolm rally behind JT, urging him to speak to his union rep about the discrimination he’s been facing in the all-new “Speak of The Devil” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Jan. 19 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-202) (TV-14 D, L, V)

By the end of this episode of Prodigal Son, we could see everything from topical subject matter to some very weird stuff that further celebrates what this show is. From top to bottom, there will be a lot to like here as the story sets the best possible foundation.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Prodigal Son!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







