The Bachelor episode 2: Did ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson get rose from Matt?







If there’s one notable contestant on The Bachelor this season for all sorts of reasons, it is Victoria Larson. The self-proclaimed Queen has tried to get attention at around every turn, whether it be acting miserable or pulling stunts in order to get attention. Think in terms of the photos she took during the group date. Yet, she did still try to show a more vulnerable side during her solo conversation with Matt James. There may be something more there, even if the series is not giving us all the goods right now.

We thought that the group date was mildly chaotic … but things got even messier as the night went on. Take, for example, her deciding to tell her about a “toxic environment” that Marylynn created. Was it really that bad? The two were roommates and a tiff caused Victoria to want to sleep on the couch.

So yea, after Victoria spilled to Matt, we were pretty sure she wasn’t going to get a rose. Or, at least that’s what it felt like in a normal world. With the show’s production nonsense, it really felt like anything was possible.

Well, here’s the thing, we don’t know what happened at the Rose Ceremony. The show ended before we had a chance to find out. Yet, it did seem based on the previews that Victoria was still there — we don’t why, but it’s happening.

