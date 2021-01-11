This Is Us season 5 episode 6 sneak peek: Randall, Beth meet Hai







We’re now around 24 hours away from This Is Us season 5 episode 6 arriving on NBC, but you don’t have to wait to see an important moment.

If you look below, you can see a first look at a scene where Randall and Beth meet Hai for the first time in New Orleans. The two of them travel down to New Orleans to see him, and we do appreciate that the writers included a line making it clear that the two tested and quarantined prior to making the trip down. We didn’t want to see them be anything other than responsible.

One of the big reveals of this scene is that when they do make it to Hai’s house, he actually reveals that it is actually Randall’s house. We don’t know if Hai means that literally or metaphorically, but he notes that this was Laurel’s home when she was alive. There is a lot of story that will certainly revolve around that, as this episode will document the life of Randall’s mother after when William left her. There are going to be hardships, and we know that at least one point, she did try to look for her son. Eventually, though, she formed a relationship with Hai and we presume did her best in order to start over. We don’t think that she ever forgot about her son, though, and he was likely still there in her memory in some shape or form.

