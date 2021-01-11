The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 photo: How far will Liz go for revenge?







We’ve been waiting for a long time now to see The Blacklist season 8 episode 3, and at least now we’re starting to see the other side of the horizon. January 22 marks the premiere date for “16 Ounces,” and we know that Liz Keen is going to stop at nothing in order to get revenge.

So how far is she willing to go? We think that the photo of Megan Boone’s character serves at least as some evidence of what she’s up to. Tampering with vehicles is really just one of her options — killing Reddington or someone close to him is on the table, as is further surveillance, locking him away in a black site, or finding a way to hurt his businesses with the help of the Task Force.

The biggest question that we have for Liz entering this episode is whether or not she can control some of her rage. We understand her impulses at this point, given that she thinks Reddington killed her mother — and maybe he did. We’re assuming that Katarina is dead, just as we have to assume (for now) that this was really her mother. She wants answers, and she viewed that woman as the one way of getting them. She may recognize that doing something bad to Reddington may get her further from answers, but at the same time, it’s not as though he was altogether willing to give them in the first place. There are a lot of different things that Liz has to think about as she weaves her way to the truth, but is she going to think about all of them?

