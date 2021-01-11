NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Is a big hiatus coming soon?







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 is airing on CBS this coming weekend, and it’s looking more and more like an important one. Why is that? Well, there are a number of different reasons for that.

Take, for starters, the fact that this episode is picking up almost directly where the latest one left off. Beyond just that, though, remember that it’s also going to be the last one before we get around to a substantial hiatus. We’ve seen the schedule now for the next few weeks on CBS, and we know that there is no new episode on January 24 due to NFL playoffs. Meanwhile, on January 31 is a repeat, and then February 7 marks the Super Bowl. February 14 is the earliest the show could conceivably come back after this weekend, and we of course have questions all about whether or not it will.

One of the important pieces of advice we can offer right now is to enjoy NCIS: Los Angeles while we have it, given that with the current state of things in Los Angeles County, you could be waiting a good while for production to really ramp up again. We have to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to a lot of that.

If you haven’t seen some early details on the next NCIS: Los Angeles episode yet, you can check them out via the attached synopsis:

“A Fait Accompli” – While NCIS must track down an organized crime leader who is trying to buy stolen defense technology, Callen goes to Anna to ask the ultimate question. Also, Deeks is kicked out of NCIS training only to find that Hetty has a life-changing surprise for him, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

