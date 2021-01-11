Jeopardy! video: First look at Ken Jennings as guest host







We’re a few days removed from the emotional end of Alex Trebek’s time on Jeopardy!, and today, the show enters a new era.

We’re not over losing Alex, and we’re sure that a lot of viewers feel the same way. We feel like this was a big part of the reason why the game show opted to bring in Ken Jennings as the first guest host. He’s been around Trebek more than any other former contestant, especially when you think about the tournaments and the Greatest of All Time specials that succeeded his record-breaking run. He really brought the new format of the show to the mainstream, where a champion could stay longer than a five-day span of time. Ken is, in that sense, when the Jeopardy! Celebrity era really began.

Ken also does have experience on the other side of television now, whether it be thanks to Master Minds or his new gig on ABC’s primetime series The Chase. There are detractors to him getting the gig, whether it be controversial social-media comments or a desire simply for other candidates. The Los Angeles Times had reported last week that news anchor Katie Couric could be a guest host, whereas LeVar Burton is a consensus favorite among many online. (There is no confirmation that Burton will be serving as a guest host.)

In the video below, you can see Jennings explain what Jeopardy! means to him, how much he misses Alex, and also how he’s going to empathize heavily with some of the contestants. He knows what it’s like coming out for the first time and experiencing the nerves, just like he also understands what it’s like to come back as a reigning champion hoping to defend that title.

We’ll keep watch on any and all future announcements from the Jeopardy! world. For now, let us know in the comments what you think about Ken Jennings coming in as a guest host. Do you think that he should be a candidate to host the series long-term?

Of course, stick around for news on all things TV moving forward. (Photo: Sony TV.)

