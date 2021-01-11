Snowpiercer season 2 trailer: Sean Bean shines as Mr. Wilford







Just in case you weren’t excited for the Snowpiercer season 2 premiere already, here’s another reason to be: The full trailer!

Today, the network unveiled a first look at the action-packed second season of their adaptation, and it’s one that places Mr. Wilford front and center. Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean plays the apparent Big Bad, someone who is well-dressed, dangerous, and also very much resourceful. Think about some of his origins when it comes to Snowpiercer, let alone some of what he could do to some of the passengers. He is going to loom large throughout the season, though we know there are plenty of people out there who could start making their “Sean Bean character is going to die” jokes immediately.

Beyond the presence of Wilford, Melanie’s daughter Alexandra Cahill is also poised to play an important role. She’s played by Girl Meets World alum Rowan Blanchard, and we’re sure that there is a lot we’re going to learn about her over time, as well.

In general, we’re anticipating that Snowpiercer season 2 is going to give you a much greater sense of the world beyond the train, including the future of this society and if these passengers can continue to find a way to survive. It’s an expansion of the world, even if it’s not entirely clear just how big this expansion is going to be.

Filming on Snowpiercer season 2 started a long time ago, meaning that it’s one of the few shows premiering these days that had a bulk of content done before the onset of the global health crisis. That means you will probably see something that looks and feels a lot like what the series brought to the table during season 1.

Snowpiercer season 2 arrives on TNT come Monday, January 25.

Related News – Be sure to check out some more news when it comes to Snowpiercer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowpiercer season 2?

Be sure to share some of your current hopes for the future below! Once you do that, be sure to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







