Dexter revival: New castings hint at new season 9 setting

According to a report from Deadline, the new limited series/season 9 is going to be set within upstate New York, and we’ve got a little bit of casting news to share along with that. Note that there hasn’t been any announcement yet about other returning cast members, though we’d be shocked if we never saw any returning faces at some point during the new season.

Julia Jones – The Mandalorian actress is poised to be Angela Bishop, the first Native American Chief of Police in her upstate community.

Johnny Sequoyah – Best known for Believe, Miller is Angela’s daughter Audrey, one who is very much into sharing her opinions on any and all things.

Alano Miller – Meanwhile, here we have a Sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department named Logan, someone who is also the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school.

Jack Alcott – Finally, here we have a man named Randall with whom “Dexter has a meaningful encounter.”

Filming will be taking place for the new season in Massachusetts, which is far and away a different location than the original series. If you didn’t know, the first Dexter was set in Miami but filmed a lot of the material in Los Angeles. This new show probably wouldn’t premiere for some time still, but we’ll admit it’s definitely thrilling to see the ball get rolling on it right away.

The big news we’re still waiting to hear more so than any other is the return of Jennifer Carpenter as Deb. There is no guarantee that it happens (after all, the character is dead), but she could live on as a presence within Dexter’s head.

