Sex and the City revival has new title: ‘And Just Like That…’

In a new statement, the streaming service confirmed that the revival is formally titled And Just Like That…, which makes us think that the story is going to have a slightly different focus, or is at least putting some creative distance between what it is and what the originally was. Per the official logline, “the series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” There are ten half-hour episodes ordered, and it will begin production this spring in New York City.

As for creative involvement behind the scenes, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Michael Patrick King are all poised to be executive producers. Kim Cattrall with not be involved, which shouldn’t come as much of a shock given her lack of interest in returning to the Samantha Jones role.

In speaking about And Just Like That…, here is what HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey had to say:

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them.”

It still remains to be seen whether or not this new show is going to be successful but for now, we’re trying to remain optimistic. The challenge is just that the original show was so much about the four friends. What happens when four becomes three? Also, we still don’t know who else will be returning insofar as familiar faces.

Are you excited to see Sex and the City go into this new era as And Just Like That…?

