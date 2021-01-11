Men in Kilts photo: New art with Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish







Now that we know that the Men in Kilts premiere is going to be coming to Starz on February 14, all sorts of promotional material is hitting the internet. This of course includes the latest promo art below, one that features Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on a boat.

There’s so much to love about this image, which Heughan posted on his Instagram account. There is, of course, the spirit of adventure, something that is going to be present throughout the entirety of Men in Kilts this season. This is a show effectively all about exploring Scotland and learning new things all about it. Even though Sam and Graham are very-much familiar with much of the land, there is always something new. That is one of the great messages of the series.

Beyond just that, there is also a lot of humor that you can expect to see throughout here, also. Sam and Graham have taken a lighthearted approach to their travels together, and there is such a fantastic juxtaposition between the two being on such a small boat to their posture and demeanor. They act as though they are in command of a far more prominent vessel.

So why a boat here? It works its way into a lot of the different ways in which these two characters are going to be traveling around. No stone is unturned throughout the entirety of their journey, and they are going to explore a number of fun avenues and exciting things. We can’t wait to get this show on the air, especially when you think about the desperate need that so many of us have for escapism right now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Men in Kilts right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Men in Kilts with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







