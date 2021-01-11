Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? More season 3 details







Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? For those of you who are looking for an answer to that question, we’re happy to have that within!

Of course, we have to kick things off here with some of the bad news: There is no new episode airing on the network tonight. As for the reasoning behind that, we’d just say that it goes along with the network stretching out the schedule. That’s something that CBS often does in years even when there is no pandemic. In this year, though, it’s probably more important than ever. Remember that productions in the Los Angeles area are more or less shut down at the moment.

What we can tell you is that we’re not going to be stuck waiting too long for what is coming up next. The synopsis below has some other insight on what the future holds:

“Welcome to the Motorcycle”– Malcolm surprises Calvin and Tina when he brings home a new motorcycle, while Dave and Gemma aim to rev up their social life with a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Jan. 18 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hopefully, this is an episode that will provide a lot of comedy — and typically, surprisingly bringing home a motorcycle is the sort of thing that can inspire that. There are, of course, questions aplenty about why you’d do this and also how others will react to it. Meanwhile, a trip to Las Vegas almost always leads to some entertainment, as well — even if some of it comes via the unexpected variety.

So yea, you are going to be waiting for another seven days to see what lies ahead. Our hope at this point is that the show proves to be worth the wait.

What do you want to see on The Neighborhood season 3 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around to ensure you don’t miss other news. (Photo: CBS.)

