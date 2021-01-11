Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 7 spoilers







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? If you’re looking for an answer to that question plus some more news on what’s coming, we have those within!

We do have to start things off here with the most unfortunate news, and it’s simply this: The legal drama is currently on hiatus. While it was nice to get a new installment to kick off the year, you’re now going to be stuck waiting until Monday, January 25 to see what’s next. This is an episode entitled “Almost the Meteor,” and you’re going to have a chance to see a different sort of story for Lola. She’s technically on maternity leave, but she is still going to have a chance to take part in a case from afar. How that works remains to be seen, but we’re pretty darn curious to find out!

Below, CarterMatt has the full All Rise season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Almost The Meteor”– While Lola is on maternity leave after going into labor while on the bench, she attempts to participate remotely in Judge Brenner’s special training about brain science and the law. Also, when Luke finds himself opposite Emily on an armed robbery case, he sees an ally in his experiment with restorative justice, and Mark hits another roadblock in his high profile case against a sheriff’s deputy, on ALL RISE, Monday, Jan. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Over the course of this episode, we’re sure that there are going to be a lot of little things to look forward to, but also some interesting development for characters beyond just Lola. This episode could serve as an interesting transition to the remainder of the season, whatever that ends up looking like.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to All Rise

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some more news regarding the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







