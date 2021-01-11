New Amsterdam season 3: Will we get a premiere date soon?







It goes without saying that we’re eagerly excited for a New Amsterdam season 3 — beyond just that, we’re eager to get any news that is out there about when it could come back on the air.

So what do we know right now? Pending some last-minute announcement, new episodes aren’t going to be here in January. We’d be equally surprised if the show is back in early February, either. Late February seems like the first time you can expect to see the series back on the air, though you could be waiting until March. It seems like late winter/early spring is the window right now, and with that, we feel like a date will be announced over the next few weeks.

After all, remember this: Filming has been going on for a while now, and because New Amsterdam shoots in New York, the series is not subject to some of the recent shutdowns that have happened in Los Angeles. There are going to be plenty of episodes NBC will be eager to get on the air, and our feeling right now is this: The show will come on once the network concludes their airing of Nurses on Tuesday nights. Hopefully, New Amsterdam can capture at least some of the lead-in from This Is Us before it is done for the season — even if it doesn’t, though, remember that it’s already been renewed beyond this current season. When it comes to the long-term future, there isn’t all that much that you have to worry about.

We do know that the series is going to kick things off by addressing the global pandemic — eventually it could move on to other topics, but like many other medical dramas, it is choosing to address the biggest medical event of most of our lifetimes.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 3 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around to score some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







