The Resident season 4 premiere: Watch a Mina, AJ sneak peek!







Moving into The Resident season 4, we know that there is one pair of characters getting married in Conrad and Nic. Meanwhile, there’s another that people wish would just get together already: Mina and AJ. The feelings do seem to be there much of the time, though there have been job-related hurdles standing in the way. We do think they are at a point now where they’ve established a lot of respect and an equal partnership. Does that mean something more will happen? No, but it is fun to think about.

In the sneak peek below, these two characters get into an entertaining exchange, with the primary subject matter here being their choice in face coverings. AJ prefers not shaving his beard, which seems to hold a lot of value to him for a number of different reasons. He believes that it helps him garner more respect from his patients — also, he just likes it.

This preview takes place right smack in the middle of the show’s presentation of the global pandemic, which is slated to only last for this one episode. Because of all of the drama and despair that is out there, we do think that it’s important for there to be a little bit of lightness here and there. After seeing other shows out there already tackle the pandemic, we know just how important that is. It’s not altogether easy for viewers to experience again something that has been traumatic for a lot of them out there.

It’s too early to tell what the long-term future is going to be for Mina and AJ, especially based on just a single preview. With that being said, though, we are more than excited for what the season brings!

