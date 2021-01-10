The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6: Christina Chang previews ‘Lim’







After a long midseason break The Good Doctor season 4 episode 6 is poised to arrive on ABC tomorrow night. What do we know about it? For starters, the title is “Lim,” and you are going to see a lot of what the character is going through. In addition to trying to lead many of the doctors at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, she will also be dealing with something very-much personal on its own. The emotional trauma of COVID-19 is still playing a role in her life, and that will be a big focus for Christina Chang’s character.

Speaking about the episode in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Chang had to say:

“Even though [the pandemic], in our fictional world, is completely over, we’re sort of tipping our hat again, [and] just raising awareness of the PTSD and the position a lot of people who have witnessed the trauma and the death of what’s been going the last 10 months may be in or find themselves in to come. It’s sort of a nod to our doctors and our nurses again, and saying thank you.”

This is an important story to tell given that it may not be front and center right now, largely because the pandemic is still going on. For many people, it will prove hard to know what we’ll think and feel when we’re on the other side. That’s the challenge of writing an episode like this.

When it comes to the job itself, we know that Lim will continue to have a lot to manage, in between patients and then also Shaun Murphy, who is still somewhat hesitant when it comes to taking on a leadership role with some of the new residents.

