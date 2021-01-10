





Following this week’s new episode, The Rookie season 3 episode 3 is going to air on ABC come Sunday, January 17. So what you expect to see throughout? This is an episode that will bring a lot of interesting content to the table, whether it be the first appearance of Nolan’s mom to also questions about Sergeant Grey’s future. Could the character really retire from the force? We know that he’s been through a lot, and some of these experiences are likely exacerbated further by the current climate for police officers.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

“La Fiera” – Officer John Nolan’s mom makes an unannounced visit that complicates his life, and Sergeant Grey considers retiring on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This is one of those episodes that could have all sorts of surprises from start to finish. We know that there is going to be a lot of action from start to finish, whether it be from Nolan’s mother or whatever sort of cases are present here. This is an episode that should continue on the theme of topical content this season, while also working to be compelling for each specific character.

One thing we’ll say is this: We haven’t heard anything to suggest that Richard T. Jones is leaving the show. Hopefully, Grey sticks around no matter his decision on the future.

We do hope that this episode, and just about every other this season, can work to give The Rookie a little bit of a ratings boost. The show started off with just a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and we’d like to see it surge a little bit forward for the rest of the season.

