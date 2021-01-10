Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 2 video: A future with Max?







As we look ahead now to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 2, it seems like Zoey’s romantic future is set … at least for now.

We should just start by saying this: We just like that Zoey seems to have made some sort of choice when it comes to Simon vs. Max. We liked both characters, but didn’t want to see the majority of the season spent with her waffling between the two and trying to figure out what she wants for herself next. This is an opportunity now to build something real with Max, who is absolutely into her and has been from the very beginning. We just hope that it lasts.

If there’s one thing we’re a little bit concerned about, it’s the word “distraction” that we hear Zoey use when talking about the two of them in the promo. She may care about Max, but also use it to hide some of her grief and not process things correctly. That may not work for her in the long-term, and that is something that should be actively thought about. We do think that Max will be patient with her, but her philosophy on the relationship could become an issue.

Another thing to watch out for at the moment is simply the living arrangement. Zoey being at home so much is not exactly conducive to having a private relationship. Then, of course, there’s also the job. There is a lot on her plate! We’re excited to see what this season has to offer, as all of these characters are wonderfully imperfect. They’re flawed and fascinating and just like a lot of people out there … just with a little bit more music thrown in here, as well.

