Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? When is it airing?







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS and if so, when could it be on the air? We understand there may be some confusion.

Typically, what we see with the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series is new episodes airing at either 8:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. That is not exactly happening in the same way this go-around. Instead, we’re in a situation where the earliest tonight’s episode will come on is 9:00 p.m. Eastern, following the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints. By starting the game a little bit later, the hope is that the start time will be pretty-much universal on the Eastern and Central time zones and not delayed. That is still theoretically possible, so be sure to check back to your CBS affiliate a few minutes before the new start time.

In case you haven’t seen some of the early details about the next new episode as of yet, you are going to have a chance to see a lot of different stuff transpire, whether it be the return of some familiar faces or Deeks continuing to push forward in his training. For more, check out the attached synopsis:

“Love Kills” – When NCIS investigates the murder of a man about to reveal the source of a massive counterfeiting operation, an old acquaintance becomes their prime suspect and reveals the true reason for her return. Also, Deeks struggles during training to become an official NCIS agent, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time Sunday, Jan. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There is another episode of NCIS: Los Angeles next week, so rest assured that you aren’t going to be entering the annual NFL playoffs/various award show hiatus as of yet. It will still be here, though, a little bit later on down the road.

