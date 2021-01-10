Your Honor episode 7 spoilers: Michael & the gunfire aftermath







Interested in learning a little bit more about Your Honor episode 7 and what lies ahead? Let’s start with this: Michael’s world is not about to get any easier.

Let’s start by addressing the obvious elephant in the room: What happened at the end of episode 6. We should note that we never for-certain saw Carlo fire the bullet and it hit. We just heard the gunshot, but you can take that for whatever you want. No matter, the biggest implication here is that Michael has gotten himself impossibly deep. He’s mired in corruption, and he’s only going to see things get worse in a lot of ways.

Of course, first and foremost, he’s gotta explain the bumps and bruises … luckily, the promo after the episode tonight suggested that he could take a page from his son. To think how all of this started, and where we are now with Carlo, Michael scrambling to keep the gunshot from going off, and the slowly-crumbling reputation that he has a judge.

There was something so sad about hearing the promise in the promo that Michael could get the job done because he is such an honorable man. If only it was clear what was underneath the surface here.

We wish that there was something in the way of an official synopsis for what lies ahead out there right now, but there’s not. We just have to speculate on how we’re going to see the life of Bryan Cranston’s character fall apart. This is a man who has spent the majority of his life building up a career built on honor and prestige. What is he going to do when everything falls apart? How far is he willing to go in order to preserve things … if that is even possible?

