Charmed season 3 premiere spoilers: The Charmed Ones in danger!







The upcoming Charmed season 3 premiere is going to be different from your standard first episode. Why is that? Well, for starters, this is a part of a story meant to air last season, which means that it will contain more of season 2’s momentum than just about any other premiere would. It’s also going to throw you chaos right away, as all of the Charmed Ones are in severe danger. Will they make it out? We have to assume so (what would the show be otherwise?), but there’s a reasonable chance that there could be some additional chaos along the way.

In the event you want to kick things off here with some further scoop, be sure to go ahead and check out the full Charmed season 3 premiere synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – The Charmed Ones’ (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as the faction closes in. Macy and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle to define their relationship. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez (episode #301). Original airdate 1/24/2021.

We foresee this story being largely what it was intended to be had it aired last season — there are probably not going to be any huge changes. Because of that, we’re mostly just curious to see how things will unravel, and if the Mary/Harry storyline is at some point going to collide with it.

Also, we’re just as curious to see how Charmed is going to fare now that it is in a totally-new timeslot on Sunday nights. Will it be able to capitalize on having more potential eyeballs on it? Time will tell when it comes to that…

