Better Call Saul season 6: Could AMC lean into split-season format?







We know that the wait for Better Call Saul season 6 is a long one, and the bad news is that we don’t see it getting any easier. Production for the Bob Odenkirk drama has yet to even start, so we’re looking at a late 2021 premiere date at the absolute earliest.

So is there a way that AMC could ease the wait slightly? We’d make the argument that there is, though there is no guarantee that the network would go for it. Since there are 13 episodes in the final season, you can argue that a split-season format is ideal now more than ever. Here’s what we are thinking about — air the first six or seven episodes, take a sizable break, and come back with the rest.

Want some more Better Call Saul video discussion? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

The benefit in scheduling this way is rather simple: You don’t have to wait for more episodes to be completed before putting the show on the air. That makes a late 2021 start slightly more feasible, at least provided that the cast can be back to work over the next few months. Otherwise, we could be waiting until 2022, and that makes getting more episodes on the air soon all the more imperative. This could also be beneficial when you think for a moment about awards-show cycles. One batch could be eligible for the 2022 Emmys if it airs late 2021/early 2022, and the next could be eligible for the 2023 show if it airs in the fall of 2022 or later.

So what’s the argument against it? For starters, you don’t want to interrupt the flow of the story and you’d need to have a natural end point midway through the final season. You could also frustrate some fans eager to have all of the episodes a little bit sooner, and you run the risk of viewers losing some enthusiasm … though we think it’d still be there for a show this strong.

Ultimately, we’ll see what AMC decides — there’s not all that much of a reason to hurry.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you want to see on Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to get some other news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







