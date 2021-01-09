NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 6 video: Sebastian, third wheel







As we prepare for Sunday night’s NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 6, we know that there is a lot of jeopardy. After all, the threat of a torpedo strike could cause the entire Gulf Coast to be in jeopardy. You’re going to be seeing the entire NCIS team do their part to locate a submarine, and you have to hope that they are going to be able to find it in due time.

So while you remember that there is a high level of danger coming, the writers are still going to give you a few moments of levity. With that, we present to you the latest sneak peek below! The primary focus here is on Sebastian and Gregorio, and Sebastian makes a pretty key revelation about himself: He’s a third wheel. Worst of all, he doesn’t even realize it until Tammy clues him in. He’s trying to plan something out for himself, Gregorio, and her girlfriend … but they don’t need his help.

It’s a conversation like this that reminds us that Sebastian needs more of a personal life. Unfortunately for the guy, this is hardly the ideal time in order to have said personal life. He’s got a global pandemic to think about, which makes it hard to go out and meet people … and that’s without even mentioning the demands of the job. Maybe he’ll figure this out more over the course of the season.

For now, though, there are clearly more pressing matters. We’re just glad that NCIS: New Orleans is still throwing in some lighthearted scenes here and there. It does serve as a nice way to balance out the more serious stuff, especially at a time when the writers are looking at topical things going on in the world.

