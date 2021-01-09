Animal Kingdom season 5: What is TNT waiting on?







At the moment, we know the questions about Animal Kingdom season 5 have to be going into overdrive, and for good reason.

For some more Animal Kingdom video discussion now, be sure to check out some early season 5 hopes below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Think about it for a moment — filming has been complete for a little while now, and there were some episodes that were wrapped before the global pandemic even kicked off last March. When you think about that, you would want to imagine that TNT would want to announce a premiere date before too long. It hasn’t happened yet, but that doesn’t mean that we’ll be on hold here forever.

Do we think that the show will be here by either late winter/early spring? There’s at least a good chance — for now, what we think the network could be waiting on is its promotional push right now for its new season of Snowpiercer. After they get through that, we could start seeing more buzz about the return of Animal Kingdom. With filming so sporadic these days for various shows, it makes some sense for TNT to spread out its programming across multiple different months. Remember that basic cable doesn’t have the plethora of new programs that network TV does, and they often don’t score the same ad revenue. You have to be a little more selective as to when things premiere.

We’re sure that whenever Animal Kingdom does launch, we’ll get everything from a new trailer to all sorts of photos. Even though Smurf is no longer alive, we have a feeling that the writers are still going to find ways to make this story deliver.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







