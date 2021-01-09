Euphoria Part 2: Jules bonus episode: When to prepare for trailer







For everyone excited for the next chapter of Euphoria, be prepared to see something more before too long! Part 2: Jules, the second bonus episode shot during the pandemic, is set to air on HBO two weeks from tomorrow. Could it arrive on HBO Max early? It’s possible, but we don’t want to issue any guarantees here.

Instead, there is one pretty-simple question that we want to focus on here: When a new trailer could officially arrive. The truth is, there’s no real reason for HBO to rush things along here. These episodes have a viral quality to them in that they don’t require all that much in the way of a promotional rollout. You can put up a trailer a handful of days before, and that will do just enough to get people excited.

Given that January 24 is the official air date for the Jules-focused episode, our feeling is that come January 17, we’ll get some sort of teaser. We don’t expect anything too substantial; it could very well just be a small look inside the setting of the episode. Given that most of Part 1 was set in a single location with a tiny handful of actors, we can easily imagine that Part 2 will be structured in a similar way. It allows the performers to shine, while making the set more of a safe environment for everyone involved during a health crisis.

For those who haven’t heard yet, these episodes are not a formal part of Euphoria season 2. We’ll learn more that season later on.

What do you want to see on Euphoria Part 2: Jules?

