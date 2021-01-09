Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5: Why no official promo for what’s ahead?







After last night’s new episode, we recognize that there may be a demand for an official Blue Bloods season 11 episode 5 promo. However, herein comes the bad news: There isn’t one to share.

Because Blue Bloods is not coming back on the air until Friday, January 22 at the earliest, there is no real desire for CBS to rush things along. For those who aren’t aware, this is pretty much standard-operating procedure for them. If they don’t have an episode airing the following week, typically they don’t have any sort of promo.

In this instance, the mystery surrounding episode 5 is amplified further by the fact that there are pretty much no details out there about it yet. We would imagine that you’d see something at least fairly similar to what we had Friday night, a story that revolves mostly around the core cast and tries in order to ensure that it can still feel like Blue Bloods despite many restrictions. They can’t get out into the city as much as usual amidst the pandemic, so they need to be a little bit more creative. We saw that with the Frank storyline, as the show leaned more into a special guest star in Ali Stroker. Meanwhile, we saw that with Danny and Baez thanks to some camera shots and ingenuity.

Rest assured that there are still plenty of stories to come on Blue Bloods this season, and one of the things that may help to keep the series on-course is rather simple: This show doesn’t film in Los Angeles. Because of that, it isn’t subject to all of the same filming shutdowns as ones that are out here. Being in New York may have slowed down the start of season 11 production, but it is benefiting it now. Patience is just going to have to be a virtue for a little while moving forward.

