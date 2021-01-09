Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4: Are Nicky, Jack Reagan leaving again?







Tonight, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 arrived on CBS Friday night, and it featured more questions about certain characters. Are Nicky and Jack Reagan going to stay gone from the show moving forward, or is tonight just a one-time absence? Well, it’s worth breaking down a little within this piece.

Let’s start things off with yet another reminder that Sami Gayle (Nicky) has been listed in the main cast for most of the season. Yet, she’s only been in one episode so far this season. Tony Terraciano, meanwhile, is not a regular, but he was also in episode 3 as Jack. Both he and Nicky were at the family dinner table in time for the holidays.

For the time being, that seems to be the exception rather than the rule, given that they were not a part of tonight’s family dinner — one of the smaller family dinners that we’ve seen on the show in some time. It seems like for the time being, we’re just going to be seeing less of Nicky in particular. Given that the character is off on the West Coast, that makes sense. Her absence doesn’t mean she will be gone forever, given that she could always come back. Seeing more of Jack in the near future is a little more unlikely, but that is largely due to the fact that he’s been MIA for the majority of the past year or so. Nicky at least had a generous amount of story to her name until she took on the new gig.

So, for now, we’ll wait and see what the future holds — for now, we just have to consider the smaller dinner table to be the somewhat-new normal.

