Prodigal Son season 2 spoilers: The aftermath of Endicott’s death







Tuesday night marks the long-awaited premiere of Prodigal Son season 2, and it goes without saying that there is a lot of story that the writers are going to be taking on. There are new cases, new challenges, and of course some new characters entering the mix.

Of course, there are also some issues from the past that are also going to come to light. Take, for example, what happened to Nicholas Endicott? This character’s death was a focal point at the end of the season 1 finale, and it was largely due to the person responsible for his death: Ainsley. Malcolm’s sister saw a part of herself ignite in those closing minutes, but the problem now is that she may not even remember what happened, and her brother is going to be desperate to help her. That means that he will try and shield her from their father, in addition to try and find a way to ensure that all of the evidence of what happened is cleaned up.

With that being said, is Bright going to be as successful as he’d hoped? We’re not so sure about that. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what star Tom Payne had to say on the subject:

“It’s not gonna be very easy to escape the past for Malcolm and Ainsley … There are things that they might have missed that will come back to haunt them.”

We don’t foresee that this is a story that will be resolved in a short period of time — more than likely, the writers are going to do their part in order to figure out how to make the stakes high for a long period of time.

